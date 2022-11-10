Paul was grieving the loss of three family members in quick succession when he reached out to community mental health service Flourish - and it changed his life for the better.
The 52-year-old North Richmond resident and his carer were "not coping whatsoever" when it came to assistance options for Paul when he was referred to the Windsor-based registered NDIS provider.
Flourish helps people with a lived experience of complex mental health feel supported and meet their everyday challenges.
Flourish can help clients find meaningful employment or a place to call home, make new friends, or develop new skills and interests by connecting individuals to community support services and opportunities to go after their goals.
The team members - some of whom have lived experience themselves - understand that every person's mental health experience is unique, and symptoms may vary.
"They have basically been a Lifeline," Paul told the Gazette.
"The way they manage a person like me, they never miss a beat. I know that if something were to happen to me, if I needed to go to hospital or the mental health unit at Nepean, they have my back.
"They've got a beautiful team there, they really do. They've helped me from some pretty dark areas."
Paul lives with a complex set of mental health diagnoses including functional neurological disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder and dissociative disorder.
After the death of his sister in 2018, which followed on the heels of his father's and mother's deaths in 2016 and 2013 respectively, Paul "started feeling very isolated, very vulnerable" and not himself.
Paul and his carer reached out to Hawkesbury Mental Health Service at Windsor and Paul was referred to Flourish. Things have been looking up these past 24 months.
Paul said the community needs to have more education about mental health and the assistance that is available.
"A lot of people keep it hidden and behind closed doors because they feel ashamed and alone," Paul said.
"If it were not for my carer and Flourish at Windsor, my situation could have been a hell of a lot different than it is now.
"If people need help, you need to reach out ... there are places out there like Flourish that will say 'here's my hand and I want to help you'."
Flourish Windsor centre manager Laura Myers said the benefits of her team's services flow-on to family members and carers, too.
"It helps everybody heal - their family, friends, environment, even the mental health system itself. It helps take some of the pressure off them, so it doesn't weigh so heavily on one mum, dad, sister or neighbour," Ms Myers said.
"When our mental health does well, our community does well."
