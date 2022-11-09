Western Sydney University celebrates Hawkesbury alumni's success

Gloria Tabi has been recognised as Western Sydney University's most stand out Hawkesbury campus alumnus for 2022 who has excelled in her professional career, community life, international affairs and business.
High-achieving WSU alumni were honoured as part of the university's Town & Gown Gala on Saturday, October 29.
The Alumni Awards recognise the outstanding contributions of WSU's alumni community, showcasing graduates who have become trailblazers and leaders in their fields and demonstrating excellence throughout their careers.
Ms Tabi, who was named the Hawkesbury Alumni Award Winner 2022, was selected for her work in fostering inclusion and combatting racism.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science - Environmental Management & Tourism in 1998, and is currently completing a post-graduate degree in Research Studies at WSU, specialising in social analysis on race, social inequalities, and anti-racism.
She is is the CEO and Workplace Inclusion Specialist at Everyday Inclusion, and the founder of Voice Everyday Racism.
Ms Tabi said a few years ago, after going through trauma and subsequently taking some time off work, she realised that everyone has innate strength within them.
"When we are able to recognise that strength and mobilise that strength, we can achieve great things," she said.
"It is really overwhelming to be standing here receiving this award, and it's something that I will cherish for the rest of my life."
Ms Tabi is the author of 'Inclusive Teams & Workplaces: Everyone Wins!' and guides business leaders to cultivate workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion; which supports business effectiveness in today's changing workforce demographics.
She said the award meant people could recognise her contribution in society.
"I thank you for that," she said. "I know that my mom will be very, very happy about this. Thank you for the work that you put into this. And for me, my goal now is to pay forward."
