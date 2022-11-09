Hawkesbury Gazette

Western Sydney University celebrates Hawkesbury alumni's success

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Gloria Tabi has been recognised as Western Sydney University's most stand out Hawkesbury campus alumnus for 2022 who has excelled in her professional career, community life, international affairs and business.

