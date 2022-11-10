Do you own a small business in the Hawkesbury? The Black Dog Institute is delivering mental health workshops during the NSW Government's Small Business Month, November.
The workshops are open to private businesses or not-for-profit organisations in NSW with one to 19 employees.
The free workshops will cover: strategies to support mental health at work and how to embed them into your business; practical actions such as how to spot early warning signs and how to have a conversation about mental health at work; how leaders can design healthier workplaces, for example through improving role clarity; and your legal responsibilities as an employee or employer.
Two types of online workshops are available:
