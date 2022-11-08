RuffTRACK crew give it all on stage

They may not have made the cut for the semi finals, but rescue pooch Jimmy Choo and his human buddies from RuffTRACK at Riverstone won themselves more than a few fans after their recent performance during the audition rounds of Channel Seven's Australia's Got Talent.
The kids at RuffTRACK, along with 'Farmer' Dave Graham, and Jimmy, gave an impressive performance on Australia's Got Talent (AGT) last week as they auditioned for the national talent show.
The group of five kids ran rescue dog Jimmy through a ninja obstacle course, while Mr Graham told the stories of the kids and what they have achieved during their time at RuffTRACK.
The performance received four "big yeses" from the AGT judges: Shane Jacobson, Kate Ritchie, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.
Mr Graham said it was an incredible thing for the kids and RuffTRACK.
"The judges were blown away," he said. "They performed a canine ninja challenge, which is like Ninja Warrior, but for dogs. We got a couple of standing ovations which is pretty phenomenal."
Mr Graham said the performance was to mainly show the skills of the kids and how far they had all come.
"So many of them don't go to school just because of agoraphobic fear and anxiety being in the classroom," he said.
"One of the most incredible outcomes and transformations we get at RuffTRACK is raising kids confidence, because if you're a confident young person, you can sell yourself and get a job.
"Working in any sector of the economy, from the service sector, through the building sector construction, agriculture, it all comes down to having the confidence.
"To take a group of kids to do performances, from the Hawkesbury show, all the way down to the Melbourne Royal, and every other show in between, as well as Australia's biggest stage on Australia's Got Talent, is a testament to the kid's growth in confidence."
Despite receiving nods from the AGT judges, there were only 16 spots available in the semi finals and unfortunately for RuffTRACK missed out. Mr Graham said he was "chuffed" with the reception their audition had received.
