Hawkesbury Gazette

RuffTRACK crew give it all on stage

By Finn Coleman
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:13pm, first published 5:05pm
They may not have made the cut for the semi finals, but rescue pooch Jimmy Choo and his human buddies from RuffTRACK at Riverstone won themselves more than a few fans after their recent performance during the audition rounds of Channel Seven's Australia's Got Talent.

