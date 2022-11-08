Hawkesbury Gazette

Kaitlyn Lodge takes a shot at the WBL Asia Pacific tile in Windsor

By Finn Coleman
November 9 2022 - 8:30am
A night of Pro/Am Boxing is coming to Windsor Leagues Club on Friday, November 18, as some of the best boxing talent from Western Sydney will be on show.

