A night of Pro/Am Boxing is coming to Windsor Leagues Club on Friday, November 18, as some of the best boxing talent from Western Sydney will be on show.
Presented by FNX Sports and BoxFitt Gym attendees will see local girl Kaitlyn Lodge take her shot at the WBL Asia Pacific Welterweight Title when she battles Fijian Maureen Chand.
There will be 20 fights on the night, featuring amateur boxers from Boxfitt Gym at Windsor, No Limits Gym Richmond, No Limits Gym Sutherland, Final Round Gym and Goulburn Boxing.
Lodge, who is the younger sister of NRL star Matt Lodge, trains at Boxfitt Gym under the guidance of Mark Hardman and will be competing in her second professional fight.
Lodge said following the devastation from the floods in the Hawkesbury and seeing so many people struggle to rebuild their homes and businesses, she was looking forward to fighting on her home turf.
"Bringing the community together for some entertainment and to support the amateur fighters whose houses were destroyed by these floods," she said.
"The fight night will be held at the Windsor Leagues Club where water levels reached the crossbar on the football posts three times this year, including blocking access to my gym where I train.
"I just want to bring people back to the Hawkesbury. It will be amazing to win the WBL Asian Pacific Title, Australia vs Fiji in front of a sold-out event with the Major Sponsors, Ether Group presenting the belt."
All 20 bouts on the night will be streamed live on Fite.TV.
Doors at Windsor Leagues Club will open at 5.30pm, with the first fight to begin at 6pm.
Tickets are $70 for general admission and available from Boxfitt Gym. Sponsorship packages start at $1000, and up to $3500 (includes 10 VIP tickets), are available.
For more information and for tickets contact Lauren Smith at Boxfitt Gym on 0414 595 446.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
