Hawkesbury's 2022 Mayoral Christmas Appeal is now open

The Hawkesbury City Council Mayoral Christmas Appeal is now open, with this year's appeal in partnership with the Richmond Lions.
Hawkesbury mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, said Christmas was a time when they can bring joy to others.
"With our local community having suffered so much during the multiple floods in the Hawkesbury, we have a lot of people who need our help," she said.
"This is the first year that Richmond Lions has been the nominated charity for the Mayoral Christmas Appeal."
Cr McMahon is encouraging everyone in the community to donate an unwrapped gift to those less fortunate, with Richmond Lions asking for gifts for men, women and children of all ages.
"I hope the Mayoral Christmas Appeal brings plenty of Christmas joy to our community through giving and receiving," she said.
Richmond Lions President Scott Hinks welcomed the club's involvement.
"Richmond Lions is pleased to continue to build its relationship with council, and we are honoured to be chosen by Mayor McMahon to assist those less fortunate than ourselves," he said.
Gift ideas may include board games, card games, outdoor games, sport equipment, tool kits or gift vouchers from local shops that offer items such as books, clothes, ice cream, stationery, or sporting goods.
Gifts must be unwrapped and can be dropped off from now until December 16 at council's administration building, Hawkesbury Central Library and Richmond Branch Library.
From Monday, November 28, people can also drop off unwrapped gifts at Richmond Marketplace outside Lowes.
On Saturday, December 10 there will be a donation box available at Richmond Lions Markets at Hawkesbury Showground.
Gifts can also be dropped off at the Christmas Tree in Windsor Mall during council's Light Up Windsor Street Fair on Saturday, December 3.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.