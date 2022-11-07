A collection of grassroots sporting organisations and local clubs will be receiving a boost to help get players back in action across the Hawkesbury.
A part of the NSW Government's $12 million Sport Priority Needs Program, seven local community sporting facilities that were damaged by the February-March 2022 floods will receive grants of between $15,000 and $500,000.
State Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said the $1.33 million in funding that the Hawkesbury is receiving, would provide critical funds to support the repair, restoration and improvement of our local sporting infrastructure following the floods earlier this year.
"Not only will this investment deliver a welcome economic boost, it will help get local sport back in action across our region by carrying out crucial repair works," she said.
"It means a lot to us. We haven't been able to get access to playing fields because of the floods, the constant deluge of rain, the flood impact ... unbelievable damage that's been done.
"I think something like this funding will help recover and heal our community, and sport is a great way to get out there and get your mental health and well being up to date.
"Hopefully with these improvements to the grounds, we'll be back up and running in no time."
Funded projects in the Hawkesbury include:
Hawkesbury Mayor, Sarah McMahon, said the funding will make an immeasurable difference to so many sporting families in the Hawkesbury, who had to miss out on so much due to the floods.
"It's been a really tough position for council with the damage done to our sporting grounds and not having the money or the funds available to be able to fix it," she said.
"We have to rely on the other levels of government to come to the table to help fix our infrastructure.
"This money will be really welcomed to be able to see our teams get back on these grounds, on the netball courts and back to doing what they love, with council not having to worry about the cost of doing so."
Minister for Sport, Alister Henskens, said the members of the sporting organisations he met at Bensons Lane on Thursday all seemed "pretty delighted" with the support the NSW Government was providing.
"Sporting organisations are the heart of many communities, they bring people together," he said.
"People around here have been knocked around pretty hard, so to actually be able to get their sporting clubs back up and running, and for people to be getting together and being healthy, both physically and mentally is really, really important.
"It makes me very happy to be able to meet the people that are going to be the beneficiaries of these grants."
The funding is the first tranche of a $55 million NSW Government commitment to help community sport return in flood affected communities.
The second round of community sport flood funding, totalling $43 million, is now available in 74 LGAs, including Hawkesbury, impacted by the February-March and June-July floods. Applications for the second round close Friday, December 9.
