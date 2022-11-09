Hawkesbury Gazette

Digital Literacy Foundation offers iPads, internet training for Hawkesbury seniors

Updated November 9 2022
Program attendee Geoffrey with DLF Volunteer Coordinator, Cecilia, at a recent session with Hawkesbury Library Service. Picture supplied

A program that teaches senior citizens how to use iPads and the internet is being trialled at Hawkesbury Library Service and the organisers are inviting more residents to participate.

