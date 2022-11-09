A program that teaches senior citizens how to use iPads and the internet is being trialled at Hawkesbury Library Service and the organisers are inviting more residents to participate.
Jaye Gaff, Programs & Communications Manager at the Digital Literacy Foundation, said: "We have started a new program with Hawkesbury Library Service where we bring 20 iPads with free Internet to Hawkesbury residents aged 65+ (or 50+ for First Nations)."
The trial goes through until January but the team is hoping to extend this. There are approximately 15 spots left to fill.
During the program, eligible seniors will be provided with an iPad, internet access, and the support of a volunteer digital mentor for the duration of the trial.
The participants are asked to attend either Richmond or Windsor libraries once a month so the trainers can see how they have progressed.
Ms Gaff said the seniors already registered in the program had enjoyed learning how to create an Apple ID and download apps. The most popular apps were the free library app, Libby, as well as free streaming services like ABC iView and SBS On Demand.
Accessibility features - such as increasing the size of the font - were also popular.
"The Digital Literacy Foundation fosters universal digital inclusion by removing the barriers to access for the most disadvantaged members of our communities. This iPad program enables Hawkesbury's seniors with a device, online access, and ongoing digital mentoring in a safe and welcoming environment," Ms Gaff said.
Hawkesbury Council said nearly all of the three million Australians who remain digitally unconnected are vulnerable and marginalised. Their lack of digital skills compounds their social exclusion and economic disadvantages.
The iPads will be taken home by participants to use outside of scheduled meet-ups and classes. The Foundation will provide mentors to assist participants in using the tablet as well as technical assistance.
Register your interest to participate by calling 4560 4460 or emailing programs@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au
Register to volunteer in the program by emailing techmates@dlf.org.au
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
