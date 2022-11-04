Van Raalte storms to lead at PGA Seniors

The Nova Employment Australian PGA Senior Championship has returned to Richmond Golf Club this weekend, with the first day of action seeing Newcastle's David Van Raalte storm into the lead.
Van Raalte likened his surprise outright lead to the early moments of a Melbourne Cup after he rode a hot putter around Richmond in 64.
The 52-year-old who teaches at Charlestown Golf Club was one over par through his first five holes today, as the 54-hole tournament began in perfect conditions, with no hint of what was to come.
Van Raalte rolled in birdie putts on his next four holes - the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes at Richmond - and added another three on the front nine to card a 6-under total and overtake the early-morning leader, Queenslander Andre Stolz (65).
It is heady territory for Van Raalte, who plays only part-time and has not won an event of this magnitude before.
He is a shot ahead of Stolz with a bunch of players - including some of the big names such as in-form Victorian Richard Green, two-time winner Peter Senior and US-based David McKenzie - at 3-under (67) and well in contention.
Van Raalte said they were getting the "first third of the race in", but it was great to have played well and was something to take with him for the next few days.
"I'll keep working on what I've been working on and hopefully get some results," he said.
"It's been a long time coming. I just had a day when I holed a few putts."
Stolz, 51, was early out of the blocks and is in position to repeat his win of two years ago after a fine opening round despite playing in pain.
He made six birdies in perfect conditions, with only one blemish, a bogey at the par-4 third hole where his hybrid club from the tee found water on the left.
"I got a bit greedy trying to get it closer to that hole," he said. "But I was playing good and hitting a lot of good shots, and I was only thinking birdies at the time."
Stolz is leading the Sparms Legends Tour Order of Merit for 2022, but his has had some troubles in recent years.
First having a heart issue at Meadowbrook on the Gold Coast that was later discovered to be pericarditis and now he is battling plantar faciitis in the left heel that has left him playing in a kart this week.
Constant preparation with hot water, stretching and massage for 45 minutes each day is the only way Stolz makes the first tee.
"It's morning and night," he said. "I'm sick of it, but I'm trying to do what I'm supposed to do.
"I've been fighting it since January. I had a cortisone shot and I had four months without pain, but that's worn off, and now my knee's buggered from walking funny to protect it. It's been a nightmare.
"Luckily I can get a ride in the kart. It doesn't affect me hitting.
Stolz was surprised the scores were not lower on such a benign day.
"The greens are magnificent so I was expecting everyone to go pretty low today. I missed a few putts, probably could've shot six or seven under."
The $120,000 championship continues at Richmond Golf Club tomorrow (Saturday, November 5) with live coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports from 2.30pm AEDT.
Sunday's third and final round will also screen live on Fox and Kayo.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
