Hawkesbury Gazette

Van Raalte storms to lead at PGA Seniors

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nova Employment Australian PGA Senior Championship has returned to Richmond Golf Club this weekend, with the first day of action seeing Newcastle's David Van Raalte storm into the lead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.