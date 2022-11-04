Santa will return to Richmond Marketplace on November 13

After a couple of years in iso at home with Mrs Claus and his elves, the jolly man in red is preparing to make his grand return to Richmond Marketplace to make Christmas 2022 one to remember for Hawkesbury younguns.
The jolly fella in red will make his big arrival at the centre on Sunday, November 13, with a noon ETA.
Once at the centre he'll join a parade with some of his special friends, including his wife and reindeer pal Rudolph.
The fun kicks off at 10.30am with free face-painting and festive fun packs for the kids.
Characters including the Christmas ballerina, cheeky elf, Christmas teddy and a two-piece jazz band will also roam the centre to help spread cheer.
Santa's helpers will hand out hundreds of goody bags to mums and dads. As a bonus for lucky shoppers, $25 eftpos cards have been hidden inside 100 of the bags.
"Christmas felt very different for everyone these past couple of years, so we are beyond excited to welcome Santa back in-store," said Richmond Marketplace senior marketing manager Tracey Thomas.
"Santa has travelled all the way from the North Pole to be here with everyone, so we'll be welcoming him in style with a Christmas parade the whole family will enjoy."
Kids can have their photograph taken with Santa from 12.30pm on the day. This will continue until Christmas Eve. Bookings are essential.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.