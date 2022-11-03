Have your say on next year's Hawkesbury Community Hubs

The Hawkesbury Community Hubs program has brought a range of useful services, workshops, fun activities and community events to Wilberforce, Colo Heights, St Albans and Bilpin this year.
Council's Community Hubs Team is now planning the program for next year and they are asking for the community's feedback and suggestions.
If you have any ideas about what you would like to see at the hubs, fill out the survey at https://bit.ly/3DWJVW7
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.