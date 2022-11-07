More screens, live acts: Exciting plans for Regent Richmond

When you've taken over a business as iconic as the Regent Richmond Cinema, feedback from the community about how you should be running the place is almost inevitable.
But fret not, dear readers, because the new owners, Duncan MacKay - a lawyer from the Illawarra - and business partner Michael, a local resident, have nothing but exciting plans for the place.
The duo love movies, live entertainment and ice-cream just as much as the rest of us, and it is with the utmost respect that they have become 'custodians' of the heritage cinema.
Along with making some improvements - including obtaining a liquor licence and opening an on-site ice creamery and lolly shop called Twiins - they have plans in place to bring the Regent back to its former glory as a live venue - and maybe even attract some international acts in the process.
They also want to increase the number of screens from two to four, install a disabled access lift and create a comedy club (that one is further in the future). All in all, if Hawkesbury City Council approves the plans, the Regent could become an entertainment hub the likes of which doesn't exist elsewhere in the region.
"So many people have told me that they had their first kiss here, or they met their partner here, or they saw their first movie here," Mr MacKay told the Gazette.
"We're so appreciative of how the community has adopted us and trusted us and we never want to let them down. We want to keep improving the business so that every time they come here they have a good experience.
"We're very approachable so come and see us, come and talk to us. We're mindful how iconic this building and cinema is, so we're also mindful that we've got to take good care of it, as custodians on behalf of the community."
The duo purchased the Art Deco movie house from long-term owner John Levy in January this year. Mr Levy passed on his best wishes, a signed Twins movie poster (which now adorns the wall of Twiins) and an old story about a ghost that had been haunting Cinema 2, upstairs - though Mr Mackay hasn't had any experiences of this nature (as yet).
"We're committed to restoring the main part of the building with the two cinema screens to the original theatre. We'd like to knock-out the upstairs cinema and restore it to stadium seating that can then view the stage downstairs, and we want to do live events," Mr MacKay said.
With the two cinema seating areas joined, they could seat enough people to attract international comedy and musical acts, and also do justice to large, live theatre performances. In between the live events, they want to continue to play movies on the screen downstairs - but they also want to build three cinemas out the back, eventually, meaning there would be four screens all up, and one of them would be gold class. They are even toying with the idea of serving hot food.
"We want to blend both the modern and the old theatre feel of 100 years ago, together in the one site. We want this to be known as an entertainment venue, and give as many people reasons to come here and be entertained as possible. We feel like there's a gap out here that we could actually put on live bands, comedy shows, theatre - we could do anything."
The duo have already made their mark on the place, investing in new screens for advertising, menu boards, numbered seating, and they've also had internet wiring installed to the cinemas so they can - eventually - download films rather than have them delivered physically.
They want to be known as the kind of place you can hire out for parties, end-of-school-year-functions, and even weddings (they hosted one recently and the reception was centred around a screening of the 1993 film Hocus Pocus).
A new monthly ladies' night has been a popular event, as well as monthly screenings of old movies including Footloose and Grease for which people are encouraged to come dressed up as movie characters.
"This can be a venue where you can do whatever you want to do here," Mr MacKay said.
Indeed, the future is looking bright for the Regent Richmond - and entertainment in the Hawkesbury.
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
