New-look TAFE vet clinic gets a boost

TAFE NSW Richmond will be getting a new-look veterinary clinic, with upgrades to be boosted by NSW Government funding.
The $2 million investment will see the veterinary training space expanded to include an industry-standard theatre, radiology and consultation rooms.
State Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said the veterinary nursing students at Richmond will have access to a new training space which will help them better their skills and experience as they care for all kinds of animals.
"With demand for Veterinary Nurses rising following an increase in pet ownership, expanding vet training facilities allows TAFE NSW Richmond to increase its capacity and cater for more students in the future," she said.
"The NSW Government is providing opportunities for people who want to get skilled for in-demand jobs and equipping them with the qualities employers are looking for.
"We know how important it is for TAFE campuses to have quality facilities and equipment, which will enhance education and employment pathways for students."
For more information about courses available at TAFE NSW Richmond, visit tafensw.edu.au.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
