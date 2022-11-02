Give to local families doing it tough this Christmas by donating to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive at Richmond and Windsor stores.
Hawkesbury customers are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items into the specially-marked Local Community Food Drive trolleys, which are now in-store.
Items include breakfast cereals; pasta, rice and instant noodles; canned fish or meat; spreads (including peanut butter, honey and jam); baked beans and spaghetti.
According to the 2022 FoodBank Hunger Report, over 20 per cent of households in Australia have experienced severe food insecurity in the last 12 months.
Woolworths is partnering with Hawkesbury's Helping Hands to ensure Hawkesbury residents in need receive the donated items, along with fresh food to the value of $250 in time for the upcoming festive season.
Woolworths Richmond and Windsor Operations Manager, Matthew Smith said: "As Today's Fresh Food People, we're dedicated to caring for all local Australian communities. Our food rescue efforts not only support vulnerable people, but provide an opportunity for Australians to understand the country's stark hunger problem.
"We're asking Hawkesbury customers who are in a position to do so, to join us in donating to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive on their next grocery shop, by simply adding non-perishable items to our trolleys. By making a small donation, you will be helping the wellbeing of our local community, providing them with the essentials they need."
Hawkesbury customers can donate in-store at Richmond and Windsor to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive until 15 November.
The Food Drive is a frontline community effort to help provide a solution for hunger relief, which has been exacerbated by the rising cost of living and changes in household living arrangements.
