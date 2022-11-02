Hawkesbury Gazette

Woolworths partners with Hawkesbury's Helping Hands in Christmas food drive

Updated November 2 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:35am
Look for a donation station like this at Richmond and Windsor Woolworths. Picture supplied

Give to local families doing it tough this Christmas by donating to the Woolworths Local Community Food Drive at Richmond and Windsor stores.

