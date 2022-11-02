The improved Bilpin Oval and Bilpin Hall were opened last week as the community continues to recover from the 2019/2020 bushfires.
It is the second of three Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Projects, a $1.68 million works program, co-funded by the Australian and NSW Governments under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
The projects seek to bring resilience to key infrastructure within the Colo Heights, Bilpin and Macdonald Valley communities, and offer opportunities for healing and hope for the communities affected by the 2019/2020 bushfires.
Bilpin received a brand-new playground with shade sails, along with a new toilet block, picnic shelters and pathways.
Upgrades were made to the carpark and oval, while a 120,000L water storage tank and pump was installed for community use during bushfires.
The fire resilience of Bilpin Hall was improved, with a new sprinkler system, gutter leaf guards, heavy duty door and window screens, and door upgrades installed.
A 10kW solar energy system, awning and storage extension, and a community message board were constructed.
While another 120,000L water storage tank and pump for community use during bushfires was installed.
The playground also features a community artwork project.
It is a mural of tiles designed by local residents expressing their feelings and emotions around the fire and their recovery.
This art project was replicated at both St Albans and Colo Heights
The Colo Heights Bushfire Local Economic Recovery project opened in August and the St Albans project opened in September.
The Bilpin project also received Australian Government funding through the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Program.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
