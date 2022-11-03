Jodie Saint's house in Windsor has flooded "basically every single time the Hawkesbury has been flooded" during the past two years, and now she's calling on the State and Federal Governments to include Hawkesbury in their buy-back scheme.
Miss Saint lives with her partner, Andrew Ott, and their four boys in a two-storey house in Harris Street, which the couple bought six years ago.
Their home is at the 100-year flood level, which means it has a one per cent chance of flooding in any given year. This year, their home has flooded three times and the fourth flood entered their yard. Their home also flooded last year.
Miss Saint is calling for the same treatment as homeowners in northern NSW when it comes to joint Federal and State Government assistance to either buy-back, demolish, raise or retrofit their flood-affected homes. Last month, NSW premier Dominic Perottet announced an $800 million scheme alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a visit to Lismore.
The package will be offered to those affected by flooding between February and March this year in suburbs including Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed. The most affected will be eligible for buy-back, with others eligible for funding to alter their homes to make them more flood-resistant.
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman and Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon are campaigning for the governments to extend the same assistance to flood-affected Hawkesbury home-owners.
Miss Saint welcome their campaigning and said she felt Hawkesbury locals were "in the same boat" as those around Lismore.
"I feel it's only fair to offer us the same thing," Miss Saint said.
"At the moment we're in limbo. We really don't know what to do, which is why we're clinging to the hope of having a buy-back scheme."
Miss Saint said she and her partner had held-off doing repairs to damage sustained during previous floods, in fear their home would flood again.
"It's a two-storey house and we're living upstairs, we're too scared to move everything back down in fear of it happening [again]," she said.
Miss Saint met the prime minister at Hawkesbury's Helping Hands when he was in Windsor during the July flood. She said she felt like "nothing" had been done.
"Now that this [buy-backs] conversation is on the table, I'd like them to listen and give us the same treatment as the Lismore people," she said.
READ MORE:
"I really don't feel like they understand the enormity of the situation. They came to Windsor and they saw the devastation in the streets, but I wanted to invite them back to my house and say 'this is the enormity of it - it's a big thing'."
Miss Saint's family were living in a hotel when they were evacuated because they didn't have any family or friends to stay with.
"My kids couldn't go to school, the smell ... the trauma of it all is just ... I can't even put it into words," she said.
"We can't go through it again. We almost have PTSD from doing it so often."
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.