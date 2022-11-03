Hawkesbury Gazette

Windsor family's plea for flood buy-backs to include Hawkesbury

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
November 3 2022 - 5:00pm
Jodie Saint's house in Windsor has flooded "basically every single time the Hawkesbury has been flooded" during the past two years, and now she's calling on the State and Federal Governments to include Hawkesbury in their buy-back scheme.

