Life is sweet in Windsor

To many, Windsor Mall is in the heart of the town and local business owner Darren Pead is keen to keep the blood pumping.
Mr Pead owns and operates Guy Stuff, Lollies 'n' Stuff and Delicious Desserts, all located within the mall.
When looking to open his own business in 2005 he selected Windsor as the best place to do so.
"I looked at the Blue Mountains, Southern Highlands, some Sydney suburbs, eastern suburbs, and also Windsor," Mr Pead said.
"Out of all those places, I thought Windsor was the best place to pick for a variety of reasons. Mainly, the proximity to Sydney, and also the history that exists around Windsor and Windsor mall.
"I thought those things were all good draw cards for Windsor, and a good place to have a business."
Mr Pead opened an antique shop on Kable Street, in 2005. That store developed into Guy Stuff, which officially opened in 2010.
Mr Pead said as the opportunities to expand and open new stores came up, he went for it, first with Lollies 'n' Stuff in 2014.
"There was an empty shop available and there were two lolly shops that had been in Windsor for decades and I knew that both of those shops were in the process of closing," he said.
"Our lolly shop opened in 2014 and over a six year period it went from a small little lolly shop, selling a few lollies, to a big lolly shop selling massive amounts of lollies to massive amounts of customers with queues out the door."
Due to the high demand, Mr Pead relocated the business to an empty space further down the mall.
"We had another empty shop where Lollies used to be and I thought I needed to put something there, so we came up with the idea of the dessert shop, which opened in 2021," he said.
Mr Pead said his first shop opened shortly after the Riverview Shopping Centre.
"Windsor went from having one shopping centre, which was Woolworths, to having a brand new Coles shopping centre and a brand new Woolworths shopping centre," he said.
"So a lot of the shops in the mall moved from the mall into the shopping centres. People were describing Windsor as a ghost town, saying Windsor was dying.
"Windsor had a pretty tough time for that 10 years, but now Windsor has rejuvenated. There's only one empty shop in the Windsor Mall and we're standing here at one o'clock on a Thursday and you can see there's quite a lot of people around."
Mr Pead is looking forward to further improvements to the amenity of the Windsor shopping precinct.
"Windsor is going to be rejuvenated. It's not going to lose its historic charm and its history, but it's going to be cleaned up a bit more," he said.
"Council is going to fix all the broken pavers, fix up the broken pot plants, make the furniture new again; fix up the trees, get the gas lanterns working again. I think there's going to be a lot of renewed interest in Windsor in the coming year or two."
Though he has no further shop expansions or new stores planned at the moment, Mr Pead is keeping his eyes open for any opportunities that may arise.
"I used to have shops in other towns and other suburbs of Sydney, and they're all gone. I sold some and I closed some and now I'm just focusing on Windsor," he said.
"I think I'm committed to Windsor for the rest of my business career and I've got two daughters who are 19 and 15, and they're involved in our business as well. I'm hoping they'll continue on when I'm too old to."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.