Almost $17 million has been earmarked for four Hawkesbury projects, including a new cycleway between Kurrajong and Kurmond, as part of the NSW Government's WestInvest Fund - which Hawkesbury's mayor says will all be delivered this council term.
Hawkesbury has been promised $16.8 million altogether, including $4.5 million for the Kurrajong to Kurmond cycleway - a 1.75-kilometre off-road shared path alongside Bells Line of Road between Kurmond and Kurrajong. This path will expand upon the existing off-road cycleway from North Richmond, which currently terminates at Kurmond.
The community is also set to benefit from $5.4 million towards the $8.8 million Woodbury Reserve, Glossodia upgrade, which will deliver a new playground, sports courts, a BMX pump track, a skate park and walking tracks.
The fund also promises $4.6 million towards the $9.87 million Fernadell Park, Pitt Town, sporting and recreational facilities project, including a multi-purpose fields design for football and cricket, toilets and change rooms, kiosk and BBQ shelters. A revised Fernadell Park Masterplan was recently given the green light at the October 11 Hawkesbury City Council meeting.
Additionally, the government has earmarked $2.3 million for a wayfinding and signage project, to guide residents and visitors through the diverse attractions in the Hawkesbury. Old signage across the area will be replaced and upgraded to suppose ease-of-navigation, highlight important locations, stories and history. Hawkesbury Council says the signage will be a huge benefit to both residents and visitors as the community rebuilds after successive natural disasters.
READ MORE:
Hawkesbury City Council will contribute a combined $8.7 million to the Woodbury Reserve and Fernadell Park development projects.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the NSW Government created WestInvest to make Western Sydney an even better place to live, work and raise a family.
"Whether it be through new parks and gardens, better walking tracks or exciting new sporting precincts, these projects are all about connecting communities," Mr Perrottet said.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, said all four projects would be "delivered in this term of Council", and that the funding would provide "a huge boost to the delivery of projects that cement the Hawkesbury as a great place to visit, live and play".
"I can't wait to see these projects open, to see families enjoying the new playgrounds and sporting fields, to see walkers and cyclists traveling between Kurmond and Kurrajong, and watch as residents and tourists alike discover our beautiful Hawkesbury with its history and natural beauty," Clr McMahon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.