Hawkesbury Gazette

NSW Government WestInvest funding for four Hawkesbury projects

Updated November 1 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A visualisation of the Kurrajong to Kurmond cycleway a 1.75-kilometre off-road shared path alongside Bells Line of Road between Kurmond and Kurrajong. Picture supplied

Almost $17 million has been earmarked for four Hawkesbury projects, including a new cycleway between Kurrajong and Kurmond, as part of the NSW Government's WestInvest Fund - which Hawkesbury's mayor says will all be delivered this council term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.