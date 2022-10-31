F-35A Lightning II aircraft to land at RAAF Base Richmond

Up to six Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from RAAF Base Williamtown will conduct daily operations at RAAF Base Richmond from November 1 until December 9.
The aircraft will be flying on weekdays only, from approximately 7.30am until 11.30am.
The Department of Defence said this is part of a series of flying activities adopted in the short term to address restrictions around take-offs and landing for the F-35A Lightning II aircraft while runway works are underway at RAAF Base Williamtown.
"F-35A squadrons need to conduct essential air combat training to ensure operational preparedness, currency and proficiency objectives are met," Defence said.
As always, flying is subject to change, including short notice cancellation, due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability.
Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).
