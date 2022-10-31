Hawkesbury Gazette

F-35A Lightning II aircraft to land at RAAF Base Richmond

Updated October 31 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:00am
These two Royal Australian Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft, photographed over the Northern Territory during Exercise Diamond Storm 2022, are the same type that will be flying into RAAF Base Richmond. Picture by LAC Samuel Miller

Up to six Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from RAAF Base Williamtown will conduct daily operations at RAAF Base Richmond from November 1 until December 9.

