Hawkesbury Gazette
What's on

Remembrance Day 2022 services around the Hawkesbury

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
October 30 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond RSL Sub-Branch will host its Remembrance Day Service on Friday, November 11 at 10.55am at the war memorial at Richmond Park. Picture by Geoff Jones

Australia's Remembrance Day, dedicated to soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and onwards, is on Friday, November 11 and various services will be held around the Hawkesbury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.