Australia's Remembrance Day, dedicated to soldiers who lost their lives in World War I and onwards, is on Friday, November 11 and various services will be held around the Hawkesbury.
Windsor RSL Sub-Branch will be hosting a Remembrance Day service on Friday, November 11 at 10.55am in McQuade Park, Windsor.
Honorary Secretary Leon Walker said "there will be limited seating, it'll be first in, best dressed - quite a lot of schools will be represented and the main bulk of people will be on the grass like Anzac Day".
Windsor RSL Sub-Branch will also host Remembrance Day services at 9.30am on Sunday, November 6, at the war memorial at Colo Park on the Colo River, and at 11am on the same day at the war memorial on the corner of Blacktown Road and Gorricks at Freemans Reach.
Richmond RSL Sub-Branch will host its Remembrance Day Service on Friday, November 11 at 10.55am at the war memorial at Richmond Park. The Richmond RSL Sub-Branch asks that people arrive by 10.45am. For those who wish to lay a tribute there will be the opportunity to do so following the official wreath laying ceremony.
The Kurrajong District War Memorial Club will host its Remembrance Day Service at 10.45am on Friday, November 11 at Memorial Park, Kurrajong.
All members of the public are welcome to attend these commemorative services honouring all those who served.
