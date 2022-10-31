Matilda Julian of Bilpin is yet to see a platypus in the wild - but this hasn't stopped her organising platypus spotting events, which she calls 'platypus meditation', at Wheeny Creek.
Ms Julian is a committee member of Hawkesbury Environment Network and recently hosted an event in Kurrajong with the Australian Conservation Foundation as part of Platypus Month in September.
To encourage more frequent 'spotting' of platypus, she will organise more informal spotting events, encouraging locals to join her to witness signs of the elusive creature while enjoying their natural surroundings.
Afterwards, the group will head to either Bilpin Hall or North Richmond Community Centre to participate in 'SoDa' - a social dancing initiative to bring the Hawkesbury community together after the bushfires.
Ms Julian was inspired to organise these platypus meditation events after attending a formal spotting event with Cattai Hills Environment Network.
"The reason why I described it as Platypus 'meditation' is that it's an opportunity to sit quietly, and observe, without thinking about other things," Ms Julian said.
"Meditation is all about coming back to something - so when you notice that your mind is wandering off, you take note, and bring it back to whatever your focus is - it could be your breath, but in this case it's looking for signs of platypus."
The best time to spot platypus is in the late afternoon or early morning, so it's a perfect lead-up to an evening dance event, according to Ms Julian.
She hopes by spotting platypus in the Hawkesbury she can help put the area on the map for platypus habitat, and help protect the animals. Anyone can register a platypus sighting with the Australian Platypus Conservancy at platypus.asn.au.
Ms Julian is also organising a similar 'spotting' event for koalas, which will be led by a bush regenerator and TAFE teacher at Kurrajong on November 20.
"I don't think that the Hawkesbury has any management plan for koalas, and any other endangered and what-should-be-protected species - maybe that could be the platypus," Ms Julian said.
"Being on the boundary of western Sydney developing, I think it's really important to have the information and research to work out where and what is appropriate development to make sure we can keep the special things about our area."
Ms Julian works at the Bilpin Post Office and makes apple cider vinegar under the brand name Wirraninna Ridge Apple Cider Vinegar.
"I hear a lot of really positive feedback for [apple cider vinegar's use for] things like sleeping, arthritis, indigestion, heartburn - I just put it in my salads," she said.
To find out about the next platypus or koala spotting event, email Ms Julian at matilda.julian@gmail.com
