Glossodia Community Centre's gardens get a welcomed upgrade

The gardens and veggie patch at Glossodia Community Centre were revamped and rejuvenated on Wednesday, with some help from Bunnings.
A collaborative effort between community outreach and Bunnings staff saw the gardens at the centre fixed up and improved, while the veggie patch was revived and on its way to becoming a community garden.
Glossodia Community Centre staff member, Bianca Hannaford, said the project was funded by Bunnings, with the centre reaching out to see if the hardware company could donate towards, and assist with, the project.
"Basically what we needed from [Bunnings] was to revamp, revitalise and renew our garden, and to help with the maintenance," she said.
"We have a veggie patch at the back that we really wanted to get up and running so that our youth group could also help look after that, in hopes of making it a community garden.
"So, Bunnings was able to help out with that and they did an absolutely fantastic job."
Ms Hannaford said the centre's front garden was worked on, along with its memorial garden and veggie patches.
"It make the centre more inviting and welcoming," she said.
"So that when people come and visit, they can just see that it's a space that is safe and welcoming."
"Once The veggie patch is all up and running, we're going to open that up to be a community veggie patch as well.
"It was a really great hand from Bunnings, helping their local community."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
