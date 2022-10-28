Hawkesbury Gazette

Glossodia Community Centre's gardens get a welcomed upgrade

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 28 2022 - 3:30am
The gardens and veggie patch at Glossodia Community Centre were revamped and rejuvenated on Wednesday, with some help from Bunnings.

