Hawkesbury to receive tangible benefits from Federal budget

Tangible benefits for people and the delivering of key election commitments were among the highlights of the Federal Government's 2022/23 Budget for Hawkesbury residents.
Handed down by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday, October 25, sensible cost of living relief was a focus point of the budget.
Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said Federal Labor was wasting no time in delivering on the "big ticket items" with its first budget since forming government.
"Like cheaper childcare, investment in cheaper, cleaner renewable energy, cheaper medicines and action to get wages moving again," she said.
"Those budget measures will make a real difference to families with young children, with more than 6000 families in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury better off from our child care policy alone."
Ms Templeman said the budget delivered on her election commitments.
This included $4.95 million for disaster recovery and preparation funding across the electorate and $2.5 million for North Richmond Community Centre so it can be upgraded for better use during a disaster.
"Last week, Special Envoy for Disaster Recover, Senator Tony Sheldon and I visited North Richmond to speak with board members about their visions for improvements to support the community during a disaster, and I'm excited to work with Hawkesbury Council to create it," she said.
"Additional road funding, separate to the flood road funding already available to council, has been announced in the budget, with $11.2 million for road upgrades in the Hawkesbury.
"There are many other exciting initiatives in the budget for the Hawkesbury including the first community battery in the Hawkesbury, which will allow Hobartville residents with solar panels to store their energy, meaning cheaper electricity bills for them."
Ms Templeman said small businesses also receive support through an energy savings grant program for small and medium sized businesses, to reduce energy use and lower energy bills.
"We won't pretend that repairing the budget is an easy job ... we will take the hard decisions to start that work," she said.
"I'm very proud that Labor's first Budget begins to put things right for Australia, but there's more to do."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
