Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury to receive tangible benefits from Federal budget

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tangible benefits for people and the delivering of key election commitments were among the highlights of the Federal Government's 2022/23 Budget for Hawkesbury residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.