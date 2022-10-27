Hawkesbury Gazette
Main Course Films' Dark Noise screening at Regent Richmond

Updated October 27 2022 - 10:10pm, first published 8:00pm
A small-budget environmental thriller shot in and around the Hawkesbury will be screened in Richmond, giving locals the chance to see their hometown come to life on the big screen.

