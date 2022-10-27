Most fashionable event of the year is back at Hawkesbury Race Club

The always exciting and popular Ladies Day returns to Hawkesbury Race Club next week, with racing aficionados and fashionistas flocking trackside.
The most fashionable event of the Hawkesbury Racing Calendar will be on Thursday, November 3.
Almost $500,000 in prize money will be on offer throughout the eight-race programme, featuring the $160,000 Listed Lander Toyota Ladies Day Cup run over 1600m.
Off track there will be plenty of live entertainment and prizes on offer for Fashions on the Field (FOTF)
This year's FOTF will be hosted by Sky Racing's Kiersten Duke and will see competition in two categories - Best Dressed Lady and a Millinery Prize.
A total prize pool of over $3,000 is up for grabs including accommodation for two nights at Rutherglen Estate, donated by De Bortoli Wines.
Seasoned racewear fashion judges Ben Woodbury, Brittany Tamou and Bec Bayss will be trackside to select the winners.
Registration for the competition will be held at the registration booth, located near the main entrance, between 11.30am and 1pm, with judging to take place from 2pm.
There will be plenty of entertainment all day, with the Matt Jones Band and Jacinta Laws Duo performing, along with free psychic readings from June Lorraine.
The crace day has received support from sponsors; Lander Toyota, Blakes Marine, Fowler Civil Contracting, Belle Property Hawkesbury, Irresistible Pools & Spas and All Aspects Roofing.
Gather friends and family, dress to impress and enjoy the excitement of being trackside at Hawkesbury Race Club for Ladies Day.
Gates open 11am. First race is at 12:55pm. Tickets start from $20, with limited hospitality packages still available. Book now at eventbrite.com.au/e/lander-toyota-ladies-day-2022-tickets-359003347677.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
