An important part of Australian colonial history begins right here with the Rose family and the community is invited to celebrate 230 years since Thomas and Jane Rose came to the Hawkesbury as Australia's first free settlers.
The Thomas and Jane Rose Family Society is hosting a week-long series of events - including a re-enactment of the family's arrival at Sydney Cove - in January to celebrate the milestone.
The Rose family society are the owners of Rose Cottage at Australiana Pioneer Village in Wilberforce. The cottage, built in 1811, is the oldest timber slab dwelling on its original site in Australia.
The family arrived on January 16, 1793 aboard the Bellona, along with other free settlers.
The society is looking for actors to participate in the re-enactment of the family's arrival at Port Jackson aboard a Sydney Tall Ship on Saturday morning, January 14. It will be shown on morning television and will include Welcome to Country by Gadigal Elder Uncle Alan Madden.
Karen Rose, Secretary of the Thomas and Jane Rose Family Society, said they had already cast descendants from the Rose family as Thomas, Joshua and Mary, and they were yet to cast Jane, 44 years old and six months pregnant, as well as 14-year-old Thomas Junior and four-year-old Richard.
Ms Rose said the week-long celebration next year was going to be "a big week", and it wasn't just Rose descendants who were invited - descendants from other families who arrived on the Bellona were invited, as well as the wider community.
"Save the dates, especially if you're a descendent, but we're open to visitors - anyone interested in Australian history and genealogy is welcome to attend," Ms Rose said.
The celebrations will centre around the January 16 arrival and will include a ghost tour on Friday, January 13 at Rose Cottage and Wilberforce Cemetery, and a charity concert at the Heritage Hotel Wilberforce featuring Bowen and Clare (all money raised will go towards the Rose family society's resource centre.
There will also be food trucks and entertainment, and a reunion at Rose Cottage to celebrate the 41st year of the society and the 30th year of responsible heritage ownership of Rose Cottage.
To find out more about the celebrations, including the re-enactment, email secretary@rosefamilysociety.org.au
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.