Members of the Country Women's Association of Nepean Group were thrilled to gather in person for the first time since the pandemic began, for their annual conference at Richmond Club.
The group's 92nd annual conference coincided with CWA NSW's 100th anniversary, and numerous local branches were in attendance to celebrate the milestone.
This included Kurrajong (formed 1928), Windsor (1930), Richmond (1931), Wilberforce (1931) and Hawkesbury Evening (2004), as well as branches from outside the Hawkesbury - Blacktown, Castle Hill, Fairfield, Toongabbie, Galston and Greystanes.
Members were in fine spirits as they listened to addresses from special guests including Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon and Hawkesbury state member for parliament Robyn Preston.
A new Group President was elected, Kerrie Tomlins from Castle Hill, replacing outgoing Group President, Lynette Dunn from Richmond.
Mrs Dunn said it had been a difficult and challenging three years for all CWA members due to the pandemic.
"The state conference and AGM held at Randwick Racecourse in May was an enormous success," Mrs Dunn said.
She thanked the 15 members from Nepean Group who had attended the AGM at Randwick, as well as those who worked at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, serving meals, tea and scones.
"Thank you for the support that you have given me over the past three years - and now is an ideal time to finish up," Mrs Dunn said.
"Half of our historically-Hawkesbury family has moved north and requires visits. I have recently become a great-grandmother to a beautiful baby boy, who thankfully lives locally and I can visit regularly.
"So, I wish the incoming President all the best, and, with an enormous sigh of relief, I will fade into the background."
The conference was opened officially by State President of CWA of NSW, Joy Beames, who thanked the Nepean Branch for the opportunity to attend.
Mrs Beames shared an entertaining story about how she had been asked to provide feedback on scones that were served during a morning tea she attended at Parliament House. She pointed out some areas they could be improved, and it resulted in better scones being served next time she visited.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor McMahon - who is Secretary of Kurrajong CWA Branch - spoke of the importance of encouraging younger members to join the association.
"As a younger person in the CWA we really do need to have that conversation moving forward about how we encourage younger people to want to join these kinds of groups and our service organisations and our service clubs," Cr McMahon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.