Country Women's Association of Nepean Group host annual conference at Richmond Club

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
October 26 2022 - 5:30am
Members of the Country Women's Association of Nepean Group were thrilled to gather in person for the first time since the pandemic began, for their annual conference at Richmond Club.

