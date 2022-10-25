Hawkesbury Gazette

Fund to help cricket infrastructure rebuild and recover

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 25 2022 - 12:30am
Cricket infrastructure in the Hawkesbury will receive a boost in its recovery from the devastating floods of recent years, through Cricket Australia.

