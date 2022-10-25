Fund to help cricket infrastructure rebuild and recover

Cricket infrastructure in the Hawkesbury will receive a boost in its recovery from the devastating floods of recent years, through Cricket Australia.
A $500,000 Natural Disaster Recovery Fund (NDRF) has been established by Cricket Australia to provide infrastructure funding for cricket projects which have been directly or indirectly affected by natural disasters.
The NDRF is there to assist players, officials, volunteers and communities across Australian cricket to recover from their setbacks and rebuild the facilities around the sport.
The fund is open to all clubs, associations, schools, councils, Woolworths Cricket Blast Centres and cricket facility managers across Australia, that reside in a natural disaster-affected area determined by the Australian Tax Office.
Grants of between $1,000 and $30,000 are available, while funding of over $30,000 may be awarded on a case-by-case basis to facilities that suffered an extreme level of natural disaster impact.
Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon welcomed the much-needed investment.
"We have all been significantly moved by the hardship so many communities in NSW and Queensland have suffered following the floods of the past 12 months," he said.
"For many, cricket, and sport in general, are the heartbeat of those communities and re-establishing infrastructure and competitions in those areas is an important part of the recovery.
"Cricket NSW is very grateful to Cricket Australia and the Natural Disaster Recovery Fund and we are determined to support clubs, associations, schools, councils, Woolworths Cricket Blast Centres and cricket facility managers across the state in applying for these grants."
Those eligible are encouraged to contact their local Cricket NSW staff.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
