Plans to develop sporting facilities at Pitt Town's Fernadell Park have been green lit with the adoption of he Fernadell Park Masterplan and Plan of Management at the October 11 Hawkesbury City Council Meeting.
Council will receive $3.3 million from the NSW Government and will contribute an additional $1.68 million, to build Stage 1 of the approximately $11 million project.
Developing the design for the project will be the next step, with key community stakeholders to be involved in the process.
Hawkesbury mayor Sarah McMahon said Fernadell Park would be an exciting inclusion to the growing village of Pitt Town and a "must-visit park" in the area.
"The $3.3 million from the NSW Government will mean local families will have access to high quality sporting and recreational facilities," she said.
Pitt Town residents were consulted throughout the development of the plans.
State Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said it was great to hear that community members would continue their involvement through developing the detailed design with council.
"Playing sport with your local team is a quintessential part of the Hawkesbury lifestyle," Ms Preston said.
"I know our Hawkesbury community will enjoy the benefits of another location for sport and active recreation."
The plans that were recently on public exhibition were adopted with minor changes, such as inclusion of a small play space between the sports amenity building and multi-use courts, partial piping of the north-south drainage channel to increase on-site parking, and continued utilisation of the existing recycled water infrastructure for all irrigation requirements.
Community members can see the plans and documents at yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/fernadell.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
