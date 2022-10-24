Hawkesbury Gazette

Development of Fernadell Park set to go, as Materplan is adopted

By Finn Coleman
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:24am, first published 3:11am
(L to R) Pitt Town Progress Association (PTPA) president Chris Bell , deputy mayor Barry Calvert, PTPA committee member Steve Brown, mayor Sarah McMahon, PTPA committee member Peter Ryan, PTPA vice president Vince Rayfield looking at the Fernadell Masterplan maps. Picture supplied.

Plans to develop sporting facilities at Pitt Town's Fernadell Park have been green lit with the adoption of he Fernadell Park Masterplan and Plan of Management at the October 11 Hawkesbury City Council Meeting.

