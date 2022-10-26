The groups for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup have been drawn, with the co-host's, Australia, first three opponents now confirmed.
The Matildas (13th in the world) will be in a tough Group B, facing 2020 Olympic gold medal winners Canada (seventh), the emerging Republic of Ireland (24th) and Nigeria (45th).
Opening night of the tournament (July 20) will see Australia take on the Republic of Ireland at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.
The two sides only played each other for first time in September 2021, where the Irish won 3-2.
It'll be a must win game for the Matildas who face a difficult match up against Canada in their final match of the group stages.
Australia will continue to ramp up to the World Cup, with some friendlies still on the schedule, including matches against Sweden and Thailand in November, as they look to finalise their squad.
Hawkesbury's Courtney Nevin will be a hopeful for the final squad, having been consistently in match day squads since her debut last year.
Nevin came off of a successful season in the 2021-22 A-League Women with Melbourne Victory, winning the competition, before transferring to Stockholm's Hammarby Fotboll in March this year.
She has made 10 appearances for the Matildas, including the bronze medal match at the 2020 Olympics.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
