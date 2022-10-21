Hawkesbury Gazette
Wildlife monitoring volunteer Tamara Venables encourages citizen science uptake

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
Tamara Venables has discovered three new species of trapdoor spider at her home in Blaxlands Ridge and is encouraging other Hawkesbury locals to get involved in citizen science.

