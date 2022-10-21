Tamara Venables has discovered three new species of trapdoor spider at her home in Blaxlands Ridge and is encouraging other Hawkesbury locals to get involved in citizen science.
"I will have an armoured trapdoor spider named after me," she said.
All three species were found dead in her pool. She fished them out and posted pictures of them on social media, and was contacted by researchers indicating they thought she had found something new.
"Social media has been amazing for connecting the average Joe Blow with scientists, researchers, and educating people out there that you can find a new species. It's not unheard of," she said.
Ms Venables hopes to create a macro photography walking group in the Hawkesbury, all in the name of nature conservation.
She is a volunteer with the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute, monitoring flora and fauna, and would like to see more people in the Hawkesbury get involved.
Ms Venables moved from Blackheath with her daughter due to the housing crisis. She began volunteering because she wanted to do something with her time that involved nature.
"Being a single parent, I wanted to do something that wasn't about being a parent and work, because that's all I had in my life," Ms Venables said.
"So I found this citizen science opportunity. I contacted them and told them I was interested, and I've been volunteering with them ever since."
Ms Venables monitors a site at Wentworth Falls - however with the wet weather, she hasn't been able to access her cameras there for six months.
She is also involved with a group that operates cameras monitoring fauna at Blackheath.
"We are monitoring introduced species and natives. We're trying to get a good understanding of what's there post-fires. We've got areas that were unburnt and areas that were burnt and we're finding there's far more biodiversity in the unburnt regions," she said.
The group's flora cameras also monitor for introduced species, to work out how far they're spreading, and "if they're moving further up the mountains into altitude, as a result of climate change".
Though most of the areas are under conservation, the monitoring is about getting a better understanding of what's going on in our native bushland. The Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute works in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature and Blue Mountains National Park. Their footage it uploaded to the CSIRO.
The Blackheath group had cameras in the area before the 2019-20 bushfires, and new cameras have been placed post-bushfires. They have found that quite a few smaller mammals are still about.
"We've got a pretty good selection of rodents to marsupials. We've had sugar gliders on the cameras, antechinus, bush rats, ringtails, and brushtail possums, as well as swamp wallabies in fairly close proximity to urban areas which is lovely," Ms Venables said.
"I've got footage of babies in pouches and at foot. We get some interesting interactions between wildlife - sometimes we have a good laugh out of that."
They also see a lot of foxes and domestic cats. One camera picked up five different domestic cats going into the Blue Mountains National Park to hunt.
Ms Venables encouraged Hawkesbury locals with a bit of time on their hands to get involved in citizen science.
"This is something anyone can get involved in, that's the beauty of it, that a layperson can get involved in something nature-based," she said.
