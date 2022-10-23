Floods are the latest thorns in the sides of Macdonald Valley's wombats, whose numbers are also suffering from mange and habitat loss.
This is according to Tobias Davidson, a local from Upper Macdonald, who volunteers with Conservation Volunteers Australia and the Wombat Protection Society of Australia.
Mr Davidson said low-lying burrows were the worst-hit - and most of the local wombats had built their burrows down low.
"The low-lying burrows are generally along the river lines and creek lines and on the grassy flood plain," Mr Davidson said.
"If those are filled with water, [the wombats] are trapped in there in a little air pocket, or they'll get out quickly and come to higher ground."
He said numerous wombats had been displaced during the July 2022 flood, and he had heard reports of wombats turning up on people's properties.
"Problems have arisen when they have to leave their safe place and go up towards houses," Mr Davidson said.
"We've had people with wombats in their laundries, in sheds, cars, dogs have gone ballistic when wombats are trying to find a safe place and it causes trouble."
Many would have scrambled up the banks to higher ground and tried to burrow into the harder sandstone areas, where the pickings are slim. This means displaced wombats could have been sharing burrows with other wombats and mange would have spread.
"When all the good low-lying burrows are taken in the floodplains and good soils, there are only a few on higher ground. When you go further up the sandstone escarpment on the Hawkesbury, it is very hard to dig," Mr Davidson said.
"So they go further up and share the very few burrows up there. If one of them has mange, you can guarantee quite a few will leave those burrows with mange. It spreads pretty quickly like that - it's like a mini housing crisis."
Mr Davidson was recently involved in the launch of a new community group called Valley For Wildlife, a sub-committee of the Macdonald Valley Association, which activates the community in projects, programs and education initiatives for wildlife.
"It's about empowering the community to learn to take care of their local wildlife, and [wombat] mange training will be part of that eventually," Mr Davidson said.
Mange in wombats has been an ongoing issue in the Macdonald Valley. The parasite gets into the wombat's skin and eats them alive very slowly. Scabbing forms over the body, ears and eyes, wombats become itchy and scratch a lot, and wounds and infections develop.
Without human intervention, mangey wombats inevitably die. However, there are treatments available, and Mr Davidson has been placing medicine-coated flaps at the entrances to local burrows so that when the wombats walk in, they get a dose of medicine.
Mr Davidson called wombats "ecosystem engineers".
"When you have one in an ecosystem it's supporting everything that's there. It's a secret weapon for biodiversity - they're good at dispersing seeds so they're a good bang-for-your-buck species."
He encouraged people living in areas with wombats to make their land and yards wombat-friendly.
"So when stressors come along, floods or diseases, wombats actually have some sort of refuge on private land," he said.
Landowners could help by planting natives, and leaving some bushland areas untouched.
"It's up to the everyday Australians to step-up and ensure we can coexist. Death by a thousand cuts doesn't end. Eventually we could lose species like this forever," Mr Davidson said.
