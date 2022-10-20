Against all odds Pitt Town Football Club's Under 14 Division One team has made the Champion of Champions Grand Final this weekend.
This is in addition to them being competition winners and Nepean Cup Champions for their age group.
At the beginning of the season Pitt Town were unsure if they would be able to field a Division One side, with only seven players returning from last year.
Fortunately, neighbouring club, Bligh Park FC, were in a similar situation, causing the players from both clubs to combine, along with some other recruits, and form a team.
It was still a difficult situation for the team as they didn't play any regular season matches or train at their home ground, due to floods and wet weather, instead training wherever was available, including Bligh Park, PCYC Hawkesbury or South Windsor Tennis Courts.
Despite this, they did start the season strong and took an early competition lead. A few mid season losses were countered by seven consecutive wins, placing them clear in first.
Pitt Town coach Mark Chidel said it was remarkable what the team had achieved.
"We didn't have high expectations of even having a Division One side after a lot of players left, he said. "And then when the boys combined we really didn't have much of an idea of how they'd go together.
"We could see that there was talent, but a team of talented individuals doesn't necessarily make a good team.
"But the boys get along. There's no animosity between any of them, they just get along so well and I think now that they've developed this self belief, it's what's partly driving their success.
"They've got their heart, they're confident now, but not in a cocky way. They're confident in their abilities and in each other, that they can do this. They can play and win big games now."
In the midweek tournament, the Nepean Football Association Cup, Pitt Town came back from a 1-2 deficit to be crowned as champions.
This lead to their selection to the Champion of Champions tournament - one of the most prestigious tournaments in the Football NSW calendar - with champions of each association across NSW playing a knockout tournament to determine the ultimate state champion.
Due to uncertainty about the weather and ground availability, Football NSW elected to play the tournament almost exclusively of synthetic fields. Again making all games at away fields.
After a bye in round one, Pitt Town faced clubs from much larger associations, including the Cronulla Seagulls FC - who they defeated 3-1 - and Castle Hill United - who they defeated 3-2 in the final seconds.
They were into the semi-final against Maccabi Hakoah, a semi professional football club based in Sydney's east, who had only lost one game all season and won their competition by 13 points.
On a hot day on a large field at Maroubra, the undermanned Pitt Town side, who had one substitute, executed their game plan to perfection, winning 2-1, and advanced to the grand final.
Chidel said at the beginning of the season, he thought it would be nice to win the competition and play in the Champion of Champions tournament.
"That might be a once in a lifetime experience and we're not sure if the club's played in that before," he said. "So, to qualify would be just an achievement for the club.
"But actually winning games and not just win luckily, we win them and deserve to win them. This is absolutely huge for the club."
Chidel added that there was no pressure on the team as anything that they achieved in the tournament was just a bonus.
"Getting a team into the Champion of Champions was big and possibly a first for us, but to now have a team in the grand final is amazing," he said.
"Grass roots football does not get bigger than this and we couldn't be more proud of the boys."
"And now the boys could actually go all the way and win this thing."
Pitt Town have received some great from the local community as they prepare for Sunday's Grand Final.
They will face the Shellharbour Junior FC in the 2022 Champion of Champions Grand Final on Sunday, October 23 at Valentines Park at 9:45am.
