Hawkesbury Gazette

Pitt Town FC Under 14's look to finish a remarkable season

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 20 2022 - 2:40am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Against all odds Pitt Town Football Club's Under 14 Division One team has made the Champion of Champions Grand Final this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.