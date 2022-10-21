Bryce Courtenay fans might be aware that the long-awaited memoir of the late author is published next month - and Hawkesbury residents can hear his wife and author, Christine Courtenay, talk about her new book at Hawkesbury Central Library.
Bryce Courtenay was a born storyteller, and the success of his debut The Power of One made publishing history.
In the years that followed, Mr Courtenay continued to entertain and inspire thousands of devoted readers around the world with his sweeping epics and larger-than-life characters that embody the strength and triumph of the human condition.
When his wife, Ms Courtenay began penning her own memoir during lockdown, she found herself increasingly drawn to the remarkable story of her late husband's life and reflecting upon his astonishing literary legacy.
She uncovers the events that shaped the man behind the stories - a man complex, driven and unfailingly positive, who never lost sight of his childhood dream to be a writer.
Bryce Courtenay: Storyteller has been called a fascinating tribute to the life and work of one of Australia's most enigmatic writers.
Hawkesbury Library Service will present an author talk with Ms Courtenay on Monday, November 7, 12.30-1.30pm. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3VIHnSo
