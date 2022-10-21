Hawkesbury Gazette
Bryce Courtenay memoir: Hawkesbury Library to host Christine Courtenay author talk

October 21 2022 - 12:30am
Author Christine Courtenay (right) will talk about her new book, Bryce Courtenay: Storyteller, at Hawkesbury Central Library. Picture by Tim Bauer/ Cover picture by Penguin Books Australia

Bryce Courtenay fans might be aware that the long-awaited memoir of the late author is published next month - and Hawkesbury residents can hear his wife and author, Christine Courtenay, talk about her new book at Hawkesbury Central Library.

