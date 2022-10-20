Edward Hayek's mother noticed his first birth mark when he was six months old and by eight months he had ten of them of various sizes scattered all over his body.
The Ebenezer resident had reached all the infant milestones expected in the first years of his life, but there were things that his mum noticed that did not seem right.
"I hated swings and slippery dips, I didn't like to climb trees and I ran like an old man. My younger brother was always able to beat me at sport and could ride a bike when I couldn't," Edward said.
"As I reached primary school, I struggled to keep up during sport, so making friends with boys my age was difficult. I couldn't catch a ball and it always seemed to hit me in the face."
Edward was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis (NF) - a lifelong, genetic condition that causes tumours to form on nerve cells throughout the body. There are around 30 individuals with NF in the Hawkesbury. Edward's variant, Type 1, is the most common form of the condition, affecting one in every 2,500 adults and children in Australia.
During primary school, Edward was bullied by the other kids, who didn't have empathy about his condition.
Towards the end of primary school, he underwent surgery to remove a tumour the size of a golf ball from his right cerebellum. In high school, he had another surgery to correct a nearly six-centimetre indentation in his chest that was caused by his rib cage forming abnormally.
After joining the Children's Tumour Foundation and meeting other kids with NF, things started to look up for Edward.
Now 17, Edward has a tight-knit group of friends and has recently graduated Year 12 at Bede Polding College. He has no new tumour growth.
Edward has been offered early acceptance into a Bachelor of Chiropractic Science at Macquarie University.
"I'm looking at going into medical science and working in genetics to potentially support people with NF," he said.
The ultimate goal would be to find a cure for NF. Edward is interested in research, as well as clinical work, "to sit face-to-face with patients and have some level of empathy and deeper level of connection with patients with genetic diseases," he said.
His message to other young people with NF - particularly those experiencing bullying - was that "it does get better".
"Even though primary school can get rough, when you get older and more mature there are very good people - I've found amazing friends who have supported me," he said.
Edward is encouraging the Hawkesbury community to participate in the Children's Tumour Foundation colour-inspired fun run, 'Conquer NF in Colour', raising vital funds for NF. It will take place on Sunday, November 13 at Wentworth Park Oval, Glebe. Register and find out more at www.ctf.org.au/events/35/colour-run
