Community sport organisations in the Hawkesbury could score a major funding boost, as applications now open for the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant Program.
There is up to $50,000 of funding available in each NSW electorate, with initiatives that enable more people to enjoy the benefits of playing sport, regardless of their age, gender, background or ability the focus of the program.
Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said the program provided grants of up too $10,000.
"Community sporting clubs are the lifeblood of our community and so many are in need of a cash injection so they can upgrade new facilities and boost participation," she said.
"This funding will help modernise facilities for local clubs and enable more local people to participate in community sport and recreation activities."
In 2021 the program funded 830 projects across NSW with the government wanting more people to play sport.
Applications for the Local Sport Grant Program close on Monday, November 21. Visit tinyurl.com/bdct8zaw for more details.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
