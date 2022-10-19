Hawkesbury schools set to benefit from government investment

Schools across the Hawkesbury will benefit from new and improved facilities with help from NSW Government programs.
The $120 million Metro Renewal Program will assist with works wanted by school communities, including upgrades to canteens, toilet facilities and playground refurbishments.
While the $157.8 million LED Lighting Upgrade Program will provide schools with improvements in their classrooms and reductions in their power bills.
There are 11 Hawkesbury schools that are receiving upgrades from the Metro Renewal Program:
The projects are identified by school communities and co-funded by the school and the NSW Government.
Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said the Metro Renewal Program was driven by what school communities want.
"I am pleased to see 11 projects in Hawkesbury benefiting our students across the electorate," Ms Preston said.
"The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government are ensuring that students no matter where they live in the state have access to modern learning facilities."
The LED Lighting Upgrade Program was a stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic, launched in October 2020 and will see fluorescent lights replaced with more energy efficient LED lights in primary and high schools across NSW.
The program has been completed in 19 Hawkesbury schools, with seven at tender and construction.
Ms Preston said the program was not only improving schools, but also supporting jobs in the Hawkesbury.
"26 schools across Hawkesbury are benefiting from the NSW Government's investment through this scheme," she said.
"This program has been able to support our local tradies to install the LED lights which is great for local jobs and our local economy."
Minister for Education and Early Learning, Sarah Mitchell, said the government was not only investing in new and upgraded schools, but also improving existing classrooms, libraries and other facilities.
"It's all part of our plans to make sure every student has access to modern learning facilities," she said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
