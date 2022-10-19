Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury schools set to benefit from government investment

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Schools across the Hawkesbury will benefit from new and improved facilities with help from NSW Government programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.