Windsor RSL Fishing Club stays afloat, new members welcome

Updated October 19 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 8:00pm
Windsor RSL Fishing Club members Denis Lavender and Gary Ekert with their prize catch - four large snapper - caught on the last club fishing charter outing. Picture supplied

Hawkesbury River floods haven't stopped the Windsor RSL Fishing Club from meeting up - they've been chartering fishing boats in the sea off Wollongong instead.

