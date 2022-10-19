Hawkesbury River floods haven't stopped the Windsor RSL Fishing Club from meeting up - they've been chartering fishing boats in the sea off Wollongong instead.
The group, which began around 45 years ago, according to treasurer Les Mison, has around 25 members - mostly from Hawkesbury but some on the periphery from areas including Schofields.
"Normally we do all types of fishing but unfortunately over the last couple of years with inclement weather, most of our fishing activities come back to deep sea charters," Mr Mison said.
"When the conditions are more favourable we do estuary and inland fishing, but due to the climate in the last few years it's only been a minimal amount of estuary and river fishing we've been carrying out."
The crew takes a deep sea charter every two months, with "mixed results" on the fishing front.
"[Last week] we had a couple members pulled in the best snapper I've seen brought in from a boat in the 17 years since I've been a member. It just shows it was an unusual day in that regards. Usually we get snapper but not the big ones, and last trip we picked up four at up to 2.8 kilograms each - nice fish," Mr Mison said.
The amount of rain coming down the Hawkesbury River during a flood pushes the fish out to sea, making it slim pickings for fishing.
When conditions are more settled, flathead will come up to around Wisemans Ferry - which is approximately the point where the freshwater intermixes with the salt water from the sea.
"Salt water being heavy density, it's on the bottom and the freshwater goes over the top, so you have that layering effect on the river. Around Wisemans Ferry is the turning point," Mr Mison said.
ALSO READ:
The main fishing in the Hawkesbury are bass and perch, as well as flathead, according to Mr Mison.
"[Some people have] indicated that there is a small area below the Windsor Bridge that is a bit of a sanctuary and a breeding ground [for flathead] but I've never fished there," he said.
Mr Mison, who lives in Kurrajong, has been fishing for most of his life.
"It's a great pastime. We also fish outside our fishing club activities. I chase blackfish at the lower Hawkesbury, and some of the other members do the same," he said.
Mr Mison encouraged anyone interested in fishing with the club to get in touch.
"New members are always welcome. In the last 12 months we've managed to get quite a few younger members, and hopefully that will continue," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.