The Offseason - Is boxing worth it?

Over the years, I have enjoyed watching a good professional fight.
I remember as a child seeing Jeff Fenech win his world title and I followed his ongoing battles with Azumah Nelson, with interest.
I have sat in pubs with mates to watch Kostya Tszyu, Vic Darchinyan, Lester Ellis and even Jeff Harding represent Australia on the world stage.
If Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather Jr were fighting internationally, I would be up late cheering them on.
Of course, there was an occasional bet and a rare financial win on these amazing athletes.
I was such a closet boxing fan; Sylvester Stallone in Rocky 4 is one of my favourite films!
I get chills when Dolph Lundgren's Drago says during the main fight: "He is not human, he is a piece of iron". Fantastic movie. So many boxing movies are.
But in reality, should boxing be allowed to continue?
In League, Union, Gridiron and other contact sports we have seen the ongoing effects of head injuries to athletes.
With the help of science, good administration and a supportive public, we have been able to modify these games so that we protect the player.
If you get a hit to the head, then off you come, let's make sure you are OK. Protection of the player comes first.
But in boxing, causing a head injury in the form of a "knockout" is one of the main objectives.
There is a lifetime of training to hurt the opponent more than they hurt you. Boxers die or become seriously injured every year as a result.
After her world title fight on the weekend, a blood-soaked Cherneka Johnson has been hailed as the toughest-ever female fighter.
She overcame a head clash early on, which resulted in a massive cut over her eye.
The rest of the fight meant blood on her, blood on the canvas and blood all over her opponent. And Johnson won!
"I have never seen that amount of blood on a female fighter ever," said the fight's promoter Lou DiBella. "The cut was down to the bone, she is bloody tough."
Johnson added: "I couldn't see out of my left eye, but I knew if I used my jab and stayed away from a brawl I'd be OK".
When you see the images of Johnson, it is like she has been in a car crash.
They are intense scenes. Maybe I am maturing. I looked at those photos and I wasn't impressed. I was appalled. That isn't entertainment. That's just brutality.
Most international medical associations want boxing banned and it is obvious why.
Muhammad Ali was 'The Greatest'. He won the gold medal at the 1960 Olympics and went on to become the first boxer to win the heavyweight title three times. But Ali estimated he had taken 29,000 blows to the head during his career.
He deteriorated so much with Parkinson's Disease that his sad decline was heartbreaking.
Those who support the sport say that boxers know the risks and are well paid to fight.
They say deaths also occur in car racing, parachuting, skiing and many others. That is very true. But they come from accidents, not deliberately going out to do it to each other.
In 2019, Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder said "it's still legal to kill a man and get paid for it through boxing." Wow!
Boxing makes too much money to ever be banned. If it was, it would just go underground.
But if those who run the game have any care about their talent then something must be done to minimise their long term health impact. Killing each other isn't sport.
Brad Drew will be here each week commenting on the great summer of sport ahead of us.
