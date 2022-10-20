Grose View Public School receives major award at Wakakirri

Grose View Public School has taken home a National Story Award for their performance 'Escape to Neverland', as part of the 2022 National Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival.
The award is for excellence in performing arts and raising awareness about entertainment, and was contested by the over 180 schools that took part in the event.
Wakakirri is a national program that helps schools develop student engagement and wellbeing through participation in the performing arts.
The schools are inspired by the Wakakirri ethos - "great stories inspire change" - to create and perform story-dances that reflect students' thoughts, ideas and aspirations.
It is Australia's largest performing arts event for schools, with the story-dances performed in live theatres in capital cities and selected regional areas around Australia.
Grose View Public School created a retelling of Peter Pan for their Stage 2-3 Dance Group, which was made up of 34 students from Grades Three to Six.
The story sees Wendy captivated by Peter Pan's spirit of living in harmony and staying young forever.
She embarks on a journey to Neverland with Pan, her brothers and Tinkerbell, where they come across pirates and the dreaded Captain Hook.
The world of mayhem and turmoil is too much for Wendy, so she builds the courage to bring everyone together in peace, lead by example and live life to its fullest.
The group had already performed 'Escape to Neverland' at Parramatta Riverside Theatre and were then invited to perform at the Wakakirri Awards at the Seymour Centre last month.
Grose View teacher Tamara Hopkins said being invited to the awards night was a once in a life time opportunity for the students.
"Especially because so many of our Year Three to Six students have not danced or performed on stage before," she said.
"When we were nominated for two National Awards after our first performance, we had also received eight Wakakirri awards, including the Sprit of Wakakirri Award and the Excellent Polished Performance Award.
"We were overwhelmed with excitement when it was announced that we were one in five NSW schools to receive the National Story Award."
Grose View Public School has two to three dance groups each year, who weekly to perform at festivals, including Synergy Dance Festival and Hawkesbury Performing Arts Festival.
Performing at Wakakirri for the first time this year was a little different for them, as they had to include more theatrical arts into their performance.
Ms Hopkins said the students really showed their commitment rehearsing before and after school, and at lunch times.
"With many of our students not taking part in dance or drama outside of school, our dance groups provide an opportunity for all of our students to strive for excellence across the performing arts," she said.
"Our performance 'Escape to Neverland' was all about rising above any animosities and remind us to live life to its fullest.
"We are motivated for next year and we are already thinking of what story we want to share with our school community."
Wakakirri Festival Director Adam Loxley said the standard of performance and the stories told in 2022 was exceptional and Grose View Public School should be very proud of their award.
The Wakakirri panel member Scott Irwin described the performance as "a fabulous re-telling of the Peter Pan story, with a powerful message about living in peace and harmony".
Grose View Public School will be sharing a video of their performance with its school community at the next assembly on Wednesday, November 9.
