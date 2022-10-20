Hawkesbury Gazette

Grose View Public School receives major award at Wakakirri

By Finn Coleman
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
Grose View Public School has taken home a National Story Award for their performance 'Escape to Neverland', as part of the 2022 National Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival.

