Hawkesbury Gazette
Our Future

Aussie Backyard Bird Count could help protect Hawkesbury species

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 18 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Floods affect birds in different ways and for some Hawkesbury species, the floods are great news, while for others, the impacts can be catastrophic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.