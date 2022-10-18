Community groups encouraged to apply for support funding

Community projects in the Hawkesbury are set to get some support as the NSW Government's opens its Infrastructure Grants program.
The program helps local organisations with funding for new or upgraded facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure.
Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said this was a great chance for local organisations to seek funding for a project to provide "long-term tangible benefits to the community".
"The current round of funding will prioritise projects in flood-affected communities, supporting ongoing efforts to rebuild and repair damaged community infrastructure," she said.
"With floods and storms taking a huge toll on many regions across NSW, it's great that Infrastructure Grants can be used to help impacted communities get back on their feet.
"A disaster category is not new as we have previously included drought and bushfire affected communities for priority funding under the program."
The Infrastructure Grants program is a $12.5 million annual program and Ms Preston said it can fund construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure.
"Types of projects funded include new or upgraded sports grounds, museums, theatres, homeless shelters and evacuation centres," she said.
"These projects are all about creating resilient, healthy and connected communities, promoting participation in sport, recreation and arts, and boosting social inclusion and disaster resilience."
"Funding under the program is made possible by the Clubgrants Category 3 program, which re-invests profits from registered clubs' gaming machines into community projects."
The current round of funding closes on Monday, October 31. For more information visit tinyurl.com/55mtyfwr.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.