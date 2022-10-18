Savour the Flavour a hit with for locals and businesses

The best of homegrown Hawkesbury was the main attraction of the first ever Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury event on Saturday.
More than 5,000 people from across Sydney visited Richmond Park to sample food and beverages from Hawkesbury farmers, producers, wineries, and businesses.
Hawkesbury mayor Sarah McMahon attended and said the event was a "wonderful success".
"Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury was created to give Richmond an event of its own and to support our farmers, local businesses and our community, by showcasing the Hawkesbury and our wonderful local food and produce to the rest of Sydney and NSW," she said.
"Our stallholders did a roaring trade, with local restaurants and pubs also doing well as part of the local town activation.
"The sunny afternoon was followed by a beautiful twilight and a welcoming Hawkesbury atmosphere.
"The cooking demonstrations and live entertainment were a hit, and the Leonardo da Vino art workshops by the Hawkesbury Regional Gallery were booked out and very popular."
A last-minute change of layout and reduction of event space enabled the event to go ahead despite large amounts of surface water at Richmond Park just five days prior.
"Savour the Flavour has all the right ingredients to become an iconic annual event, bringing people from near and far to the Hawkesbury, to experience what we have to offer as the original food bowl of Sydney," said Cr McMahon.
"We can't wait to welcome you back in 2023.
"Thank you to everyone for coming along to experience what we have to offer, and congratulations to our stallholders, staff and everyone involved."
Council thanked its partners Kurrajong Kitchen, The Royal Richmond Hotel, Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley, Hawkesbury Harvest and The Richmond Good Food Markets for supporting the event.
They also congratulated the winner of the Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley $395 gift voucher for the raffle.
Council will be posting a 'See the Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury' video on its YouTube channel - youtube.com/c/HawkesburyCityCouncil and to see more photos from Saturday's event visit Hawkesbury Events Facebook page.
