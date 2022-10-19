Daniel Robinson records first metro win

Hawkesbury based trainer Daniel Robinson recorded his first metropolitan win last week, with Karmazone snatching the victory at Warwick Farm.
Robinson trains a small team at Hawkesbury, as a side to his DPR Breaking business, and owns Karmazone, with his wife Ally.
Ridden by apprentice Zac Lloyd, the seven-year-old gelding came from behind to defeat outsider Roman and favourite Hollywood North in the Benchmark 78 Handicap (1600m).
It was a special win for Robinson, not only marking his first metropolitan win, but also doing it with Karmazone, who he purchased in 2017, with the initial intention to sell him later that year.
However the couple, like the horse, both took a shine to him, and they decided to hang onto him.
The most fashionable event of the Hawkesbury Racing Calendar is back on Thursday, November 3, with the return of Ladies Day.
It is also one of the most popular days of Hawkesbury racing, with aficionados and fashionistas flocking trackside.
There will be almost $500,000 in prize money on offer throughout the eight-race program, including the $160,000 Listed Lander Toyota Ladies Day Cup run over 1600m.
Off the track there will be live entertainment and Fashions on the Field (FOTF), with prizes on offer.
This year's FOTF competition will be hosted by Sky Racing's Kiersten Duke and will feature two categories - Best Dressed Lady, plus a Millinery Prize.
A total prize pool of over $3,000 is up for grabs, including accommodation for two-nights at Rutherglen Estate, donated by De Bortoli Wines.
Sign up for the competition at the registration booth, located near the main entrance, between 11.30am and 1pm, with judging to take place from 2pm.
Ladies Day is sponsored by Lander Toyota, Blake Marine, Fowler Civil Contracting, Belle Property Hawkesbury, Irresistible Pools Spas and All Aspects Roofing.
Attendees are encouraged to gather their family and friends, and dress to impress for an exciting day trackside at Hawkesbury Race Club.
Gates open 11am, with first race at 12.55pm.
Tickets start from $20, with limited hospitality packages are still available. For more information and tickets visit hawkesburyraceclub.com.au or call 4577 2263
