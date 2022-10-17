The Macquarie Towns Arts Society will host its Spring Affair exhibition, celebrating local art and craft and open to all, at the Richmond School of Arts.
An open exhibition, prizes will be awarded in seven categories including Best in Show and People's Choice.
Anyone can enter - even if you're not a member of the Society.
The artworks will be judged by artist Dario Falzon, and the exhibition will be opened by Danielle Thompson, President of the Hawkesbury Valley Toastmasters Club.
Come along to view artworks in a variety of media including paintings in oil, acrylic and watercolour, drawings in ink, charcoal, pencil and pastel, as well as printmaking and mixed media. There is also a small paintings category.
There will be over 130 artworks on display from local artists including John Shields, Gloria Galvin, Yvonne West, Jeanette Starr, Deidre Morrison, Kym Morris, Mark Wilson and Maryanne Jones.
All artworks will be for sale and there will also be various handmade crafts for sale including jewellery, resin works, pottery and handmade cards.
The spring arts and crafts exhibition will take place in the Murray Wing from 10am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23. Opening night is Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm. All dates are free of charge.
For more information, contact President Satya on 0483 895 098 or Secretary Pat on 0415 200 446 or visit www.mtas.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.