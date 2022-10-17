Hawkesbury Gazette
Macquarie Towns Arts Society Spring Affair exhibition at Richmond School of Arts

October 17 2022 - 3:30am
Anyone can enter the art competition - even if you're not a member of the Macquarie Towns Arts Society. Picture supplied

The Macquarie Towns Arts Society will host its Spring Affair exhibition, celebrating local art and craft and open to all, at the Richmond School of Arts.

