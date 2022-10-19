Hawkesbury Gazette

Local farrier has untraditional route to success

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite not coming from a traditional farrier background, Freemans Reach resident Lisa Agius-Gilibert owns and operates a successful and highly recommended horse hoof care business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.