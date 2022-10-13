Drew McAlister is excited to hit the stage at the Bell's Line Music Festival

Country and roots music is set to take the stage at the Bell's Line Music Festival later this month, with big name acts like Drew McAlister ready to perform.
In its inaugural year, the event was conceived by Hawkesbury local Jed Zarb, as a community morale boosting event for the region that has been devastated by the 2019/20 bushfires, multiple major flood events and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bell's Line Music Festival will be held at the Kurrajong Heights Bowling Club Green on Saturday, October 29.
It has become the mission of the organisers to bring the community together with a family friendly and joyous country music atmosphere.
Alongside the music there will be food, drinks, face painting, children's rides and a jumping castle.
In promoting personal connection and connection to services, everyone will also have the opportunity to access mental health services and crisis mitigation information stalls on the day.
Headlining the event is Australian Country Music icon, Drew McAlister, who has enjoyed a prolific career as both a solo artist and as half of the duo, McAlister Kemp - with Troy Kemp.
The father of two has a resume that includes five number one hit singles on the Country Music Chart, an Aria Award nomination, four Golden Guitar Awards and an APRA Song Of The Year Award.
He has worked with some of the worlds most internationally recognised names in Country Music, with a total of five albums, and has featured in Broadway musicals, tribute shows, television and festival slots across Australia.
Joining Mr McAlister will be Warren H Williams, Pixie Jenkins, Rory Ellis, Andy Penkow, the James Brothers and more.
Based in the Blue Mountains, Mr McAlister has seen first hand the devastation the was caused by the 2019/20 bushfires and knows the importance of community and supporting each other.
He said the festival was a way to give back to the community, by having everyone come together and being able to access helpful resources.
"Coming out of COVID-19, that's a good reason to celebrate and have a good time," he said. "It is definitely putting a spotlight on first responders and getting back into family and looking after each other.
"It's a family day and I'm bringing my girls. It's mostly a day event and we get to hang out as a community.
"We've all had our trials and hardships ... but we get to have a fun day and play lots of music to people."
Mr McAlister said he is looking forward to a more intimate performance at Kurrajong Heights.
"I've done really big festivals ... and [they are] awesome, but the people are so far away, it's hard to connect with them," he said.
"So, I quite like the smaller ones because [the audience] are right there in front of you and it's like playing in a big bar. You can connect with them a lot more easily."
Two of Mr McAlister's songs will tap into the shared experiences that many of the attendees may have.
His single 'When This Is All Over' has been dubbed a "Covid Anthem" and touches on what people have been missing due to the pandemic; friends, families, events, the simple things that were taken for granted.
Another single, 'The Stranger', is a tribute to first responders and somewhat stems from Mr McAlister's own experience of being helped after flipping his trailer on a highway.
"Within five to 10 minutes, I had the police there, I had the firies there, I had the NSW fire and rescue there," he said. "They literally stopped all the traffic, got me back on my wheels and then they followed me all the way back home.
"It just blew my mind how quickly they came, fixed everything up and then they left, and I didn't catch any of their names. I don't know who they were. And then they went and probably did the same thing for someone else that day or the next day.
"So, 'The Stranger' is about that. It's about these people that come and help you, first responders that come and help you in your worst hour, and then they just disappear and they go do it again for someone else."
To purchase tickets and for more information on the Bell's Line Music Festival visit tinyurl.com/mr2mxre2 or the Bell's Line Music Festival Facebook page.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
