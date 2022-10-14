The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is coordinating rapid household cleanups for dwellings and sheds that were inundated by the October 2022 weather event.
Registrations for the rapid household flood cleanup will be accepted up until Friday, October 21 by calling the NSW SES on 132 500.
The NSW SES is utilising Emergency Services personnel to hose out affected household areas.
They will also remove flood impacted furniture and other household goods to the kerbside for collection to create safe access to dwellings, sheds etc.
This does not include land clean up and is only for the properties affected in the past week.
A range of support is still available for all flood affected residents and businesses.
For more info visit hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au and click on All Flood Related Information banner.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.