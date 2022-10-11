Hawkesbury Gazette

Deekan Day claims age group's top spot in Australian skateboarding

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 11 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wilberforce's Deekan Day has just returned from Australia's largest skateboarding competition, Rumble on the Reef, as a champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.