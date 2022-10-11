Wilberforce's Deekan Day has just returned from Australia's largest skateboarding competition, Rumble on the Reef, as a champion.
The 8-year-old, travelled to Mackay, Queensland, for the week long skateboard festival, that ran from September 20 to 24, and featured some of the country's best skaters.
Heading up a few days earlier on September 18 to prepare, Day competed in the nine and under age division of the Street and the Bowlriding Skateboarding Championships.
He first skated on the Thursday, qualifying first in the Street Championships.
He followed this performance on Friday, competing in the Bowlriding Finals, where he came second.
Day capped off the week of skating on Saturday, by coming first in the Street Finals.
He is now nationally ranked first in Australia for the nine and under Street Championships.
Day is mainly a street competitor and has preferred competing in that style.
His mum, Nicole Sunderland, said she was proud of what he achieved at Rumble on the Reef.
"All of his hard work, all of his training has paid off," she said.
"He skates every single day, unless it's raining.
"We go into the city four times a week because there's no facilities around here, but just to stay local, three days a week he goes to Clarendon."
Day has been skating for three years and has already set the goal of representing Australia in skateboarding at the Olympics.
"He'd like to go to the Olympics in street," said Sunderland.
"That would be the ultimate goal."
This isn't Day's first success in skating. He has finished first in a few competitions in 2022, including Ruble on the Reef feeder competitions up at Gatton in Queensland and down in Kiama.
He also finished third in a park competition at Five Dock in February.
Day still has more competitions to go this year.
"He'll skated in a Hot Wheels competition at the end of October in Sydney," said Sunderland.
"Then we're off to Adelaide and the Gold Coast again before the end of the year."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.