Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury Environment Network looks to the future of the Hawkesbury River

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pughs Lagoon - where HEN had completed a regeneration project - completely submerged by the July 2022 floods. Picture by Finn Coleman.

The Hawkesbury Environment Network (HEN) will be holding its Annual General Meeting next month as it looks to the future of the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.