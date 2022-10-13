The Hawkesbury Environment Network (HEN) will be holding its Annual General Meeting next month as it looks to the future of the region.
It's been a difficult year for the Hawkesbury's environment, with constant flooding wreaking havoc, and some regions still recovering from the 2019/20 bushfires.
The theme of the meeting will be the State of the Hawkesbury River and "Where to From Where?".
Taking place at the Deerubbin Centre on November 2, HEN will be discussing its activities for the year and more.
The AGM will also feature some guest speakers, with Dr Ian Wright from Western Sydney University, prawn fisherman Garry Howard and resident of Macdonald Valley Vera Zacchery all set to address the community group.
The meeting will be in the Tebbutt Room at the Deerubbin Centre from at 7pm (6:30pm arrival) on Wednesday, November 2.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
